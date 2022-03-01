Fort Bend County Libraries will return to having in-person children’s programs, with special Spring Break activities throughout the week of March 14-18.
In addition to the regular weekly children’s programs, which will resume during the week of March 7, families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special activities at the libraries. Unwind and have fun at the library during the break from the regular school routine with these free activities.
MARCH 14
Missouri City Branch Library – “Raise a Reader” – 2:00-3:30 pm, Meeting Room. This hands-on event, developed by the Children’s Museum of Houston, focuses on improving literacy through games, puzzles, and crafts. Family with children of all ages can visit six different stations where they can “fish for words,” dig up a good story,” more.
First Colony Branch Library – “Creative Connections: Animé Creations” – 2:30-3:30 pm, Meeting Room. This hands-on, come-and-go event is for students in grades 4-8. Create stickers, bookmarks, and buttons with fun anime and manga characters. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the First Colony Branch Library.
MARCH 15
First Colony Branch Library – “Family Program: Critter Talk” – 2:00-2:30 pm, Meeting Room. Library staff member Meghan Wilkerson will share fun facts about snakes, bearded dragons, tegu lizards, tarantulas, and geckos – all of which she personally owns! A limited number of reptile-inspired craft kits will be available for to take home. This program is for families with children of all ages. Note: There will NOT be live animals at this program.
Sienna Branch Library – “Youth Computer Class: Design & Print a 3D Keychain” – 2:00 pm, Computer Lab. This class is are for students in grades 3-8. Seating is limited and reservations are required.
George Memorial Library, Richmond – “Youth Typing Class” – 2:30-3:00 pm, Computer Lab. This introductory typing class is for students in grades 3-8.
FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES – SPRING BREAK ACTIVITIES (pg 2)
Missouri City Branch Library – “Creative Connection: Learn to Draw Sonic the Hedgehog & Anthropomorphic Characters” – 4:00 pm, Meeting Room. This program is for students in grades 3-8.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library – “Pajama Night Story Time” – 4:30 pm, Meeting Room 2. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes.
MARCH 16
University Branch Library, Sugar Land – “Coding Basics” – 11:00-11:30 am, Computer Lab. Students in grades 6-8 will learn and practice the basics of coding while creating a website. Reservations are required.
Sienna Branch Library – “After-School Break: Cardboard Stamp Art” – 2:00 pm, Meeting Room. This activity is for students in grades K-5. Participants will use small, smooth, corrugated pieces to create a brightly colored, mix-textured piece of art. Materials for this program are provided through the generous support of the Friends of the Sienna Branch Library.
George Memorial Library, Richmond – “Puppetpalooza” – 2:30-3:00 pm, Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy some of the staff’s favorite puppet shows, complete with jokes, stories, rhymes, and more!
Cinco Ranch Branch Library – “After-School Break: Spring Crafts to Make & Take” – 4:30 pm, Meeting Room 2. This activity is for students in grades 1-3.
Sugar Land Branch Library – “Let’s Draw: Comic Strips!” – 4:30 pm, Meeting Room. Students in grades 3-8 are invited to drop in and get tips on drawing a comic strip.
MARCH 17
Sienna Branch Library – “Creative Connection: Watercolor Bookmarks” – 2:00 pm, Meeting Room. This program is for students in grades 4-8. Materials for this program are made possible by the generous support of the Friends of the Sienna Branch Library.
Albert George Branch Library, Needville – “Family Game Day” – 3:00 pm, Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages are welcome to join in for a variety of card games, board games, and puzzles!
Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library – “Dog Man Day” – 3:00-4:00 pm, Meeting Room. This school-age program is for youth in grades 1-5. During this come-and-go program, kids can participate in several “Dog Man”-themed stations, including ones for crafts, drawings, and inventions. There will also be a trivia contest with a prize! Materials for this program are made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.
Mission Bend Branch Library – “After-School Break: Luck of the Leprechauns” – 4:15 pm, Meeting Room. Students in grades K-5 will create lucky holiday wreaths and have fun with other St. Patrick’s Day activities.
First Colony Branch Library – “After-School Break: Paper Rockets” – 4:30-5:00 pm, Meeting Room. This activity is for students in grades 1-5. Participants will make their own miniature rocket with a toilet-paper roll and origami. Discover how to make them fly through the air, with the help of a straw. Materials for this program are made possible by the Friends of the First Colony Branch Library.
MARCH 19
Mission Bend Branch Library – “Creative Connections: Design, Plant, & Grow” – 2:00 pm, Meeting Room. Students in grades 5-8 will design a planter in which to plant a seed and grow a plant. Materials will be provided.
These activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch library or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
