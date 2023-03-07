Fort Bend County Libraries’ Young Adult program is celebrating Teen Tech Week™ in March with special programming throughout the month. The libraries encourage teens in grades 9 through 12 to “tune in” to the library and take advantage of spaces where they can explore, create, and share content.

Gaming, use of computers and databases, and access to online homework help are important, and librarians are available to help students access these educational and recreational resources.

During Teen Tech Week, the schedule of Young Adult programs includes S.T.E.A.M.-inspired activities, such as video creation, as well as a geographic-exploration exercise.

“First-Time FlexClip for Teens” will take place on Wednesday, March 8, beginning at 6:00 pm, in the Computer Lab at the Mission Bend Branch Library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road. The program will be repeated on Thursday, March 16, beginning at 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab at the Missouri City Branch Library, located at 1530 Texas Parkway.

FlexClip is a cloud-based video-creator tool that allows one to craft videos with many different elements across different devices. In this class, learn the basics of getting started with FlexClip to create remarkable custom videos.

“How Do I Do That” Navigating Websites” will take place on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Conference Room of the First Colony Branch Library, located at 2121 Austin Parkway in Sugar Land. Teens will get tips and tricks for completing online forms and finding the right information.

“YA Tech Week: Binary-Code Keychain” will take place on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the YA Room at the Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd in Missouri City. During this come-and-go activity, stop by to create a binary-code keychain out of beads.

