Fort Bend County Libraries’ Young Adult program is celebrating Teen Tech Week™ in March with special programming throughout the month. The libraries encourage teens in grades 9 through 12 to “tune in” to the library and take advantage of spaces where they can explore, create, and share content.
Gaming, use of computers and databases, and access to online homework help are important, and librarians are available to help students access these educational and recreational resources.
During Teen Tech Week, the schedule of Young Adult programs includes S.T.E.A.M.-inspired activities, such as video creation, as well as a geographic-exploration exercise.
“First-Time FlexClip for Teens” will take place on Wednesday, March 8, beginning at 6:00 pm, in the Computer Lab at the Mission Bend Branch Library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road. The program will be repeated on Thursday, March 16, beginning at 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab at the Missouri City Branch Library, located at 1530 Texas Parkway.
FlexClip is a cloud-based video-creator tool that allows one to craft videos with many different elements across different devices. In this class, learn the basics of getting started with FlexClip to create remarkable custom videos.
“How Do I Do That” Navigating Websites” will take place on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Conference Room of the First Colony Branch Library, located at 2121 Austin Parkway in Sugar Land. Teens will get tips and tricks for completing online forms and finding the right information.
“YA Tech Week: Binary-Code Keychain” will take place on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the YA Room at the Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd in Missouri City. During this come-and-go activity, stop by to create a binary-code keychain out of beads.
“Globetrotting for Teens with GeoGuesser” will take place on Monday, March 13, beginning at 4:00 pm, in the Conference Room at the Sugar Land Branch Library, located at 550 Eldridge. The program will be repeated on Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 4:00 pm, in the Computer Lab at the Sienna Branch Library, located at 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd in Missouri City.
GeoGuesser is an online geographical browser game in which players guess locations from street-view imagery. During this YA challenge, teens will be given a street-view panorama of a location that could be anywhere in the world. Based on clues and their deductive skills, they will guess the location on the world map.
In addition to these programs, Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school aged teens entering grades 9 through 12 on a monthly basis. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The March schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, March 1, 7:00 pm, Conference Room.
University Branch Library – Thursday, March 9, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 1.
George Memorial Library (Richmond) -- Wednesday, March 15, 4:00-5:00 pm, Room 2C.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library – Wednesday, March 15, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sienna Branch Library – Thursday, March 23, 4:00-5:00 pm.
Missouri City Branch Library -- Tuesday, March 28, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
Fort Bend County Libraries also offers Young Adult (YA) book clubs and other programs for the teen community. New members are encouraged to attend any of the upcoming book-club meetings in March.
Sienna Branch Library: Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club -- Thursday, March 9, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 2A.
Readers of all ages who enjoy animé, manga, illustrated novels, and comic books are invited to join this book club specifically for graphic-novel enthusiasts. The focus will alternate each month between viewing and discussing animé/manga and reading and discussing graphic novels. For the March meeting, participants will discuss Happy Kanako’s Killer Life, Vol 1, created by Toshiya Wakabayashi. This title is available in print; call the Sienna Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies.
· George Memorial Library (Richmond): Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club -- Saturday, March 18, 11:00 am-12:00 noon, Room 2B.
The book to be discussed is Locke & Key, Vol 1-3, created by Joe Hill. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies.
· Sugar Land Branch Library: Sidekicks Graphic-Novel Book Club -- Monday, March 27, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
The book to be discussed is How to Treat Magical Beasts: Mine and Master’s Medical Journal, Vol. 1 and 2, created by Kaziya. This title is available in print; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
Game & Craft Days for Young Adults
Video-Game Night will take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month (March 7 and 21), 6:00-8:00 pm, in the YA Room, at the Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City). Play a variety of video games during this come-and-go activity time.
“Teen Tuesdays: Otaku Nom-Nom Party” – Tuesday, March 14, 2:30-4:00 pm, Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
Teens will enjoy an afternoon of pancakes, games, and animé. Materials provided by the Friends of the Missouri City Branch Library. Registration required.
“DIY Bookshelf Book Nook” – Wednesday, March 15, 7:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road.
Book Nooks are tiny dioramas that can be placed between books to provide a glimpse into an imaginary world hidden beyond the shelves. In this program, teens will create their own custom Book Nooks. Registration required.
YA Mario Kart Tournament – Thursday, March 16, 3:00-5:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City).
Teens will race against friends while competing in this fun video game!
YA Movie Day – Thursday, March 16, 3:00-4:45 pm, University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
Recently homeschooled high school student Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan) is a hit with the snobby A-list girl clique at her new school until she makes the mistake of falling for the ex-boyfriend of the group’s alpha leader. Released in 2004, this comedy is rated PG-13.
· YA Game Day – Friday, March 17, 2:30-4:00 pm, Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway. Spend the afternoon playing a variety of games. Registration required.
· Board-Game Club – Monday, March 20, 4:00-5:00 pm, Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge. Learn the basics of new classic board games as well as niche titles and meet others who enjoy playing board games!
· “Dungeons & Dragons 5e TTRPG Adventure” – Monday, March 27, 3:00 pm, Mamie George Branch Library, 320 Dulles Ave, Stafford.
Dungeon Master and library branch manager Johnathan Craig will lead this popular tabletop fantasy, role-playing game. This adventure will be for level-2 characters. Pre-generated characters of various classes will be provided for those who have never played before. Players with more experience are welcome to bring their own character using the standard array and starting equipment. Gamers of all experience levels – from beginners to veterans -- are invited to stretch their imaginations and practice their problem-solving skills while meeting and socializing with others who enjoy role-playing games. Registration required.
The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.