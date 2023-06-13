As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries invites families with children of all ages to a fun, interactive program, “The Wonderful World of Bubbles,” on Tuesday, June 27, beginning at 2:30 and 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
The program will be repeated at the University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land) on Monday, July 24, beginning at 2:30 pm.
Learn about simple math and science and the art of bubbles when Shelly McBubbles creates mind-blowing bubbles, including giant bubbles, bubble clouds, bubble chains, and a cube bubble. Her grand finale is not to be missed!
This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the George Memorial Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455), the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
