Families with children of all ages are invited to relax, unwind, and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays with music, refreshments, and fun at Fort Bend County Libraries’ holiday open houses!
Special, festive activities are planned at several library locations. Books on holiday entertaining, decorating, and cooking will be available for check out, along with seasonal music and movies.
George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview in Richmond) will host their annual “Winterfest” on Saturday, December 10, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, in the Meeting Room. The Second Street Brass ensemble will perform a selection of holiday music from 10:30 to 11:30 am, during this Holiday Open House. Take photos at a wintery photo booth and enjoy cookies and beverages while celebrating the holidays.
The University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land) invites the public to a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 17, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Meeting Room 1. Music, refreshments, and craft activities will be available for all to enjoy as they catch the holiday spirit. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the University Branch Library.
These activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
