Fort Bend County Libraries will host two programs in January to help college-bound students and their parents prepare for college. These programs will provide helpful information on completing the FAFSA application and selecting the right college to help pave the way to a successful college experience.
“How to Choose & Pay for College” will take place on Saturday, January 21, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room at the First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land). This program is intended for college-bound high-school students and their parents.
Kathy Rose, Executive Director of the CollegeCommunityCareer nonprofit organization, will share tips on how to match a student’s collegiate goals with the most appropriate college setting. Get tips on how to prepare a competitive college application that will reflect the student’s achievements and make their submission truly stand out. Rose will also share different options that can be explored to pay for college.
“FAFSA 101” will take place on Wednesday, January 25, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, in Room 2C, at George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond).
Completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application is the first step toward receiving federal or state financial aid for college, and it can be an intimidating task for many people.
In this program, college-bound students and their parents will get a better understanding of the application and the process for applying for financial aid, including the who, what, when, where, and why of applying. Worksheets for the FAFSA can be downloaded from FAFSA’s webpage, https://studentaid.gov/.
In addition to these programs, Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school aged teens entering grades 9 through 12 on a monthly basis. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The January schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, January 4, 7:00 pm, Conference Room.
University Branch Library – Thursday, January 12, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 1.
George Memorial Library (Richmond) -- Wednesday, January 18, 4:00-5:00 pm, Room 2C.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library – Wednesday, January 18, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
Missouri City Branch Library -- Tuesday, January 24, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
Sienna Branch Library – Thursday, January 26, 4:00-5:00 pm.
Fort Bend County Libraries also offers Young Adult (YA) book clubs and other programs for the teen community. New members are encouraged to attend any of the upcoming book-club meetings in January.
George Memorial Library (Richmond): YA Book Chatting – Wednesday, January 11, 4:00-5:00 pm, Room 2C.
Teens will have an opportunity to meet with others who share the same love for good books, and have a lively discussion on the reasons a book or its characters were liked or disliked. This month, readers will talk about books they are currently reading or ones they particularly like or dislike.
Sienna Branch Library: Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club -- Thursday, January 12, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 2A.
Readers of all ages who enjoy animé, manga, illustrated novels, and comic books are invited to join this book club specifically for graphic-novel enthusiasts. The focus will alternate each month between viewing and discussing animé/manga and reading and discussing graphic novels. For the January meeting, participants will be discussing A Radical Shift of Gravity, by Nick Tapalansky.
Mission Bend Branch Library: Teen Readers Meet-Up – Wednesday, January 18, 7:00 pm, Conference Room.
In this informal gathering, meet with other teens to talk about what everyone is reading, watching, listening to, or playing – and maybe discover a new favorite!
· George Memorial Library (Richmond): Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club -- Saturday, January 21, 11:00 am-12:00 noon, Room 2B.
The book to be discussed is She-Hulk: Law & Disorder, created by V.E. Schwab. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies.
· Sugar Land Branch Library: Sidekicks Graphic-Novel Book Club -- Monday, January 30, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.
The book to be discussed is Miles Morales, Vol. 1 and 2, created by Saladin Ahmed. This title is available in print and digitally as an ecomic on Hoopla; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
Game & Craft Days for Young Adults
Video-Game Night will take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month (January 3 and 17), 6:00-8:00 pm, in the YA Room, at the Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City). Play a variety of video games during this come-and-go activity time.
YA Gaming: Telestrations – Thursday, January 5, 4:00 pm, University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
Teens will participate in a game of Telestrations. In this game, each player is tasked with drawing a different word on a notepad. Then they pass their notepad on to the next person, who has to guess the word based on the drawing. The next player draws the guess, and so on, until the original player gets their notepad back. Then the players get to see if their word was guessed correctly or not.
“Teen Tuesdays: Sip & Color Animé” – Tuesday, January 10, 4:00-5:00 pm, Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
Teens will enjoy a movie, gigantic coloring, and an animé-themed beverage. Registration required.
YA Craft: Matchbook Notebook – Thursday, January 19, 4:00-5:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City).
Teens will use cardstock and paper to make a mini-notebook that can be tucked into a pocket, purse, or other small space.
· Board-Game Club – Monday, January 23, 4:00-5:00 pm, Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge.
Learn the basics of new classic board games as well as niche titles and meet others who enjoy playing board games!
The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
