Kathy Rose

Fort Bend County Libraries will host two programs in January to help college-bound students and their parents prepare for college. These programs will provide helpful information on completing the FAFSA application and selecting the right college to help pave the way to a successful college experience.

“How to Choose & Pay for College” will take place on Saturday, January 21, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room at the First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land). This program is intended for college-bound high-school students and their parents.

Kathy Rose, Executive Director of the CollegeCommunityCareer nonprofit organization, will share tips on how to match a student’s collegiate goals with the most appropriate college setting. Get tips on how to prepare a competitive college application that will reflect the student’s achievements and make their submission truly stand out. Rose will also share different options that can be explored to pay for college.

“FAFSA 101” will take place on Wednesday, January 25, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, in Room 2C, at George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond).

Completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application is the first step toward receiving federal or state financial aid for college, and it can be an intimidating task for many people.

In this program, college-bound students and their parents will get a better understanding of the application and the process for applying for financial aid, including the who, what, when, where, and why of applying. Worksheets for the FAFSA can be downloaded from FAFSA’s webpage, https://studentaid.gov/.

In addition to these programs, Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school aged teens entering grades 9 through 12 on a monthly basis. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.