LIBRARIES HOST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM ON ANCIENT ART OF PUPPETRY

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries will host a special children’s program, “Sharing the Secrets of Puppetry,” on Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.
The program also take place at the Albert George Branch Library in Needville on Wednesday, July 20, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 9230 Gene Street.
This program is for students entering grades K through 5.
Professional puppeteer Greg Ruhe, founder of Puppet Pizzazz, will share the ancient art of puppetry by demonstrating a variety of styles of puppets in a highly-theatrical performance. Go behind the scenes of puppetry to see how he makes and manipulates many of his unique characters.
Ruhe has toured the world with his unique, larger-than-life puppet characters and has performed on four different continents. He developed his puppetry skills while earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from West Virginia University and continued his study while participating at National Puppetry Conferences at the Eugene O’Neil Theatre Center in Connecticut. He has worked as a performer and teaching artist for Young Audiences of Houston for the past 30 years.
Made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is free and open to the public. This school-age program is for students entering grades K through 5 ONLY.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850).
