Fort Bend County Libraries recently launched a new online financial-planning resource – Weiss Financial Ratings – for consumers. This new resource provides powerful tools for individuals who want to protect their finances, invest wisely, grow their wealth, and learn more about financial management.

A demonstration of this resource will take place at the Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road) on Thursday, August 10, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library.

A demonstration will also take place at the University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land) on Tuesday, August 29, from 10:15 to 11:15 am, in the Computer Lab.

Library staff will provide an overview of key features of the Weiss Financial Ratings resource. Learn how the resource provides consumers with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their financial needs.

About Weiss Financial Ratings

How do you know if your bank or credit union is financially stable? Did you pick the best life insurance or property-insurance company? Are you getting the best deal on your Medigap insurance? Which mutual fund will give you the best return? Which stocks are the best to choose?

Discover the answers to these questions and more with the Weiss Financial Ratings resource. An FBCL library card is required to access this resource outside of the library.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.