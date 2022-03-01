Fort Bend County Libraries’ Young Adult program is celebrating Teen Tech Week™, March 12-19, with special programming. The libraries encourage teens in grades 9 through 12 to “tune in” to the library and take advantage of spaces where they can explore, create, and share content.
Gaming, use of computers and databases, and access to online homework help are important, and librarians are available to help students access these educational and recreational resources.
During Teen Tech Week, the schedule of Young Adult programs includes S.T.E.A.M.-inspired activities, such as video-game coding and video-editing, as well as a physics-exploration exercise.
“Teen Tech Week: Building Bridges” – Saturday, March 12, 2:00-3:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library YA Room. Ever wonder how overpasses, or bridges like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, can be built to withstand thousands of pounds, and even earthquakes, without collapsing? How do engineers do that? Learn how to build sturdy, reliable structures using only household items at this online program. Reservations required.
“Teen Tech Week: FlexClip Video Workshop” – Tuesday, March 15, 3:30-4:30 pm, Sienna Branch Library Computer Lab. Learn how to easily create and edit videos online using FlexClip to showcase graphic, vocal, or music skills. Build videos from scratch using FlexClip’s catalog of media, or by following a template that is provided. Registration required.
“Teen Tech Week: Code Your Own Video Game” – Saturday, March 19, 2:00-3:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library Computer Lab. Teens who are interested in learning how to make their own video games will learn the fundamentals in this online workshop. Discover how to use Scratch to design a video game, a character, and more! Reservations required.
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library.
“YA Advisory Council” (ONLINE) – Tuesday, March 8, 4:00-5:00 pm. Reservations required; a link to the Webex meeting will be sent to registrants.
“YA Advisory Council” (IN-PERSON)
George Memorial Library (Richmond) -- Wednesday, March 16, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 2B.
Missouri City Branch Library -- Tuesday, March 22, 4:00-5:00 pm, Meeting Room.
Sienna Branch Library -- Thursday, March 24, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 2A.
Young Adult Book Clubs
George Memorial Library (Richmond): YA Book Club – Wednesday, March 9, 4:00-5:00 pm, Room 2B. This month, readers will discuss The Forgetting, written by Sharon Cameron. This title is available in print and as an e-audiobook on hoopla; call George Memorial Library to check availability of additional print copies.
Sienna Branch Library: Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club -- Thursday, March 10, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room 2A. Readers of all ages who enjoy animé, manga, illustrated novels, and comic books are invited to join this book club specifically for graphic-novel enthusiasts. The focus will alternate each month between viewing and discussing animé/manga and reading and discussing graphic novels. For the March meeting, participants will watch a classic/modern animé live.
· George Memorial Library (Richmond): Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club -- Saturday, March 19, 11:00 am-noon, Room 2B. The book to be discussed is Saga, Vol 1-3, created by Brian K. Vaughan. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library: “YA Book Club” – Wednesday, March 23, 4:00-5:00 pm. Conference Classroom. This month, readers will discuss When Dimple Met Rishi, written by Sandhya Menon. This title is available in print, as an e-book on OverDrive, and as an e-audiobook on hoopla; call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies.
Game & Craft Days for Young Adults
· Missouri City Branch Library: “Teen Tuesdays: Fortune-Tellers” – Tuesday, March 8, 4:00-5:30 pm, Meeting Room. Teens will create “Magic Eight” balls and their own fortunes. Registration required.
First Colony Branch Library: “YA Game Hour: Twilight Trivia Challenge” – Monday, March 14, 4:00 pm. Teens aged 13 and up who enjoy the challenge and excitement of a trivia competition are invited to join in this fun event, putting their knowledge of the popular Twilight series, written by Stephenie Meyer, to the test!
The activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
