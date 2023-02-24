In recognition of National Craft Month in March, Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of craft-themed programs to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.
Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events. Samples of the library’s instructional books, magazines, and websites on various crafts will be available.
The schedule of activities in March is as follows:
Community Craft-Supply Swap – Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
o Donation Period: March 1-22. To encourage creativity and reduce waste through reusing and repurposing, the Missouri City Branch Library invites crafters to donate any gently-used art supplies for a Community Craft-Supply Swap later in the month. Those who donate supplies and materials during this period will gain early entry into the event. Examples of materials to donate include: yarn, stickers, buttons, fabric, unopened paint, brushes, knitting needles, crochet hooks, pens, markers, stamps, beads, scrapbooking materials, unused craft kits, and coloring books. Materials should be in good, usable condition.
o Community Craft-Supply Swap -- Thursday, March 23, 2:00-4:00 pm. Those who donated supplies and materials during the donation period gain early entry into the Community Craft Swap (1:00-2:00 pm). After 2:00 pm, the event is open to everyone, including those who did not contribute supplies during the donation period. This is an excellent way to try a new hobby without having a large, initial investment. Donated supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Any unclaimed items will be used for library programs or donated elsewhere.
· Craft Squad: “Miniature Wire Flowers” – Friday, March 3, 2:00-4:00 pm, University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
People who enjoy crafts are invited to join the Craft Squad, where they can make new crafty friends, learn a new craft or two, and share tips, tricks, and resources with fellow crafters. In March, the featured craft demonstration will be on “Miniature Wire Flowers.” Library staff will demonstrate how to create beautiful flowers from wire and then paint them with gleaming nail polish to make the colors pop! Once dry, the flowers become unique works of art that can later be used to make jewelry. This program is for adults and older teens ONLY. Registration required.
· “Crochet for Beginners” – Saturday, March 4, 2:00-3:00 pm, George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond.
Learn the basics of crochet in this hands-on class. Library staff will provide materials, teach basic terms, and demonstrate simple crochet stitches. Registration required.
· “Springtime Self-Care: Make Your Own Personal Sugar Scrub” – Monday, March 6, 2:00 pm, First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land.
Want a simple way to pamper yourself, or looking for a homemade gift for a friend or family member? Learn how to make a sugar scrub using only a few simple ingredients. Registration required.
· “Glass-Bead Suncatcher” – Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 am, Mamie George Branch Library, 320 Dulles Ave, Stafford. Use glass beads, glue, and other craft materials to create a suncatcher. Registration required.
· “Sienna Art Club: Felt Bookmarks” – Wednesday, March 8, 3:00-5:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City.
The featured demonstration in March utilizes felt and basic embroidery to make a bookmark. Materials for the demonstration are provided courtesy of the Friends of the Sienna Branch Library. In addition to the featured demonstration, crafters are invited to bring a craft project and share experiences with others who are thinking about taking up a new hobby. Those attending this program should bring their own supplies for their craft. This club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of every month. Registration required.
“Bob Ross Painting Hour” Wednesday, March 8, 7:00-8:30 pm, Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
Bob Ross is known for his paintings that always had an outdoor theme and “happy little trees.” In this tutorial, learn how to paint in Bob Ross’s unique style. Paint and paint brushes will be provided. Supplies are limited; registration is required.
· Craft Corner – Fridays, March 10 and 24, 2:00-3:00 pm, Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge.
People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more!
· Craft Squad Social – Fridays, March 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2:00-4:00 pm, University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
At weekly Craft Squad Socials, crafters can bring their own craft and materials to work on while networking with other crafters. The Craft Squad Social is suitable for adults and older teens ONLY.
· “Adult Coloring: Birds & Blooms” – Saturday, March 11, 2:00-3:00 pm, George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond.
During this fun activity, learn more about adult coloring -- a hobby often embraced for its relaxation and stress-reduction techniques. Coloring has been shown to lower heart rates and is thought to lower blood pressure as well. The creative process of coloring can also be a way to exercise the brain. Unwind and relax while re-discovering this favorite childhood activity and demonstrating strokes of creative genius.
· Craft & Chat – Tuesday, March 14, 10:15 am-12:00 noon, Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street, Needville.
Share tips, get ideas and inspiration, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow crafters at this drop-in event. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Those attending should bring their crafting supplies, die-cutting machines, and materials to start or finish a project.
· Craft Club – Tuesdays, March 14 and 28, 2:00-4:00 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy.
Craft enthusiasts of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Those attending should bring their projects and their own crafting supplies. Crafters are invited to come and go as time permits.
“No Glitter Please” Craft Club – Thursday, March 16, 2:00-3:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd.
In this monthly craft club, which meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, craft enthusiasts of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Those attending should bring their projects and their own crafting supplies. Crafters are invited to come and go as time permits.
“Nifty Needlers” -- Friday, March 17, 12:00 noon-2:00 pm, Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear
Needlework enthusiasts of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company of fellow needlecrafters. The group meets on the 3rd Friday of every month.
Needlecraft Meetup – Friday, March 17, 12:15-1:30 pm, Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
Craft enthusiasts of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Those attending should bring their projects and their own crafting supplies. Crafters are invited to come and go as time permits.
· “Bullet Journaling for Beginners” – Saturday, March 18, 2:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd.
Learn how a Bullet Journal can be used to keep ideas and tasks organized. This customizable system can be used as a to-do list, calendar, sketchbook, tracker, diary, or any combination of these tasks. Learn about layouts, stencils, and hand-lettering that can be used to add a creative, personalized touch. Discover how this simple organization tool can increase productivity, creativity, and mindfulness. Those attending can bring their own journal or follow along with the hand-outs that will be provided. Registration required.
· Self-Care & Telling Your Own Story Through Journaling – Saturday, March 18, 2:00-3:00 pm, Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
Journaling can be used as a form of meditation. Hear about the benefits of journaling and discover best practices to incorporate for maximum effect. Journaling helps one reflect and identify thought patterns, and discover ways to consciously change one’s internal dialogue to create the life one wants. Registration required.
Crafty Stitches – Thursday, March 23, 11:00 am, First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land.
Needlework enthusiasts are invited to attend this come-and-go share group to share tips, get ideas and inspiration, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow needlecrafters. People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of needle crafting can get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat with other needle crafters while knitting, crocheting, or sharing other needlework hobbies! Those attending should bring their project and materials.
These programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Library organizations that support each library.
The activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for some of the programs. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the branch library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
