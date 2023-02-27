In recognition of National Craft Month in March, Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of craft-themed programs to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.

Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events. Samples of the library’s instructional books, magazines, and websites on various crafts will be available.

The schedule of activities in March is as follows:

Community Craft-Supply Swap – Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway.

— Donation Period: March 1-22. To encourage creativity and reduce waste through reusing and repurposing, the Missouri City Branch Library invites crafters to donate any gently-used art supplies for a Community Craft-Supply Swap later in the month. Those who donate supplies and materials during this period will gain early entry into the event. Examples of materials to donate include: yarn, stickers, buttons, fabric, unopened paint, brushes, knitting needles, crochet hooks, pens, markers, stamps, beads, scrapbooking materials, unused craft kits, and coloring books. Materials should be in good, usable condition.

— Community Craft-Supply Swap — Thursday, March 23, 2-4 p.m. Those who donated supplies and materials during the donation period gain early entry into the Community Craft Swap (1-2 p.m.). After 2 p.m., the event is open to everyone, including those who did not contribute supplies during the donation period. This is an excellent way to try a new hobby without having a large, initial investment. Donated supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Any unclaimed items will be used for library programs or donated elsewhere.

— Craft Squad: “Miniature Wire Flowers” – Friday, March 3, 2-4 p.m., University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, on the UH campus.

