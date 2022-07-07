Hello Laid-Back Gardeners, I hope all had a great Fourth of July celebration. You might start noticing webs in and around trees at this time of year. Not to worry. This is most likely one of two infestations. The one that primarily makes a web around the trunk of a tree is called Bark Lice. Think of it as a tree’s dentist. The little insects feed on the fungus, spores, pollen, lichen, etc. They are beneficial to the trees and are usually gone within a month. No control is recommended. Enjoy the new ‘brown smile’ of your tree.
The second is called Tent Caterpillar. They can be found at the crotch of small branches. These are not beneficial to your trees, but they will not kill your healthy trees. If the infestation is not too big and on reachable branches, just cut the “tent” open and the birds will eat the caterpillars. The caterpillars will defoliate your branches as the they reproduce and expand the tent to more branches. Insecticides can be used as spot treatment. Just do not spray your whole tree. Remember chemical controls are killing the good with bad. Organic treatments can be used such as Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis), Spinosad and Insecticidal Soap. Use chemical or organic insecticides either in the morning or evening when the caterpillars are usually congregated in one area. Just more efficient and laid-back.
When talking about trees, inevitably, someone will ask me about the placement of trees around their house. The “best rule of thumb” is to plant them as far away from one’s house as the canopy of chosen tree will be at maturity. For example, a Live Oak tree at maturity is about 50 feet tall and 60 feet or so wide, plant it about 30 feet from your house. From the 60ft wide canopy it will have roots that grow all around that tree to its dripline or a bit further. I suggest half of the total width to prevent any foundation issues with your home.
Once again, feel free to contact me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com with any questions, suggestions or explanations.
TTFN - Lauren
