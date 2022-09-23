Hello Laid-back Gardeners, this Sunday the 25th will be the Harvest (full) Moon. A correction from an earlier article, the Fort Bend Master Gardener (FBMG) Fall Vegetable and Herb Sale will be held on October 15th at 9:00 am at the Extension office at 1401 Band Rd, Rosenberg 77471. Feel free to bring your own boxes and wagons. Several of each are provided, but we always run out.
Onto citrus trees. If you bought one this year (maybe at the Fruit and Citrus Tree Sale back in February 2022), it will be fine in its original 3-gallon container. Reason being that it will make it easier to move to a protected area when our frosts blow in this winter. It is also fine if you bumped it up to a much larger pot or planted it. Just keep in mind that you will need to provide it with winter frost protection – winterize it. I will touch base on winterizing our citrus and fruit trees in January or so.
On young trees that you may have bought this past spring, it has been my recommendation to remove any fruit produced. Currently, in your young trees’ life, it’s all about root production. I know, it’s tough, but I promise, you will be rewarded the with a healthy harvest next year and increasing as the tree ages with proper care. If you allow it to put on fruit, that will prevent all its nutrition and thus energy from developing a healthy root system.
Most citrus trees’ fruit matures in the fall. There are some exceptions, so be sure and know your tree. The juice quality of most citrus trees improves during the season, i.e., the longer it stays on the tree, the better the fruit gets. They will eventually dry out, so harvest them during their season.
As always, if you have any questions on this or any gardening topic, feel free to contact me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
