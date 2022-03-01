Are you learning to speak English? Would you like some practice in a casual, informal atmosphere? Fort Bend County Libraries presents a program for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “ESL Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people to gather in a relaxed setting, and discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.
In March, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer an online alternative for the ESL Conversation Circles during the first week. Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to all who register. The schedule of online ESL Conversation Circles is as follows:
· Wednesday, March 2, 10:00-11:00 am.
· Wednesday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 am.
· Thursday, March 3, 10:30 am-12:00 noon.
The ESL Conversation Circles will take place in person at three locations in the Fort Bend County library system in March. Reservations are NOT required for the in-person sessions. The schedule is as follows:
· First Colony Branch Library – 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land
o Tuesdays, March 8 and 22, 2:00 pm, Meeting Room.
· George Memorial Library – 1001 Golfview, Richmond
o Wednesdays, March 9, 16, 23, and 30; 10:00-11:00 am, Adult Services Learning Lab.
· Sienna Branch Library – 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City
o Thursday, March 17, 10:30 am-12:00 noon, Conference Room 2A.
The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are required for the ONLINE sessions ONLY. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Literacy/ESL Office (281-341-2652).
