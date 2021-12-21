Are you learning to speak English? Would you like some practice in a casual, informal atmosphere? Fort Bend County Libraries presents a program for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people to gather in a relaxed setting, and discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.
The Conversation Circles will take place at George Memorial Library every Wednesday in January, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, in the Adult Services Learning Lab of the library.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call George Memorial Library (281-341-2652).
George Memorial Library is located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
