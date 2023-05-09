Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present a demonstration of Japanese origami on Thursday, May 25, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, in Room 2C of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Library staff from the Adult Services department will demonstrate how these delicate art forms are made by twisting and folding paper into unique shapes. Learn how to make whimsical shapes such as a swimming swan and a leaping frog.
This program is for all ages, but participants under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Materials are provided through the generous support of the Friends of the George Memorial Library organization.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.