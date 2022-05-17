Photographs capture history as well as memories, but without a system to organize, retain, and save family photos, information can be lost. Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy & Local History Department will present a class, “How to Make a Family-History Photobook 101,” on Thursday, May 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Learn how to preserve family photographs and memories by creating a printable photobook using Mixbook.com. Carol Beauchamp, from FBCL’s Genealogy and Local History Department, will explain the basic steps and provide tips on how to use this online resource to create a photobook with family photos. Discover how to enhance photos, choose a theme, upload photos, and arrange them in the photobook.
Those attending this class may wish to bring a flash drive containing photos with which to practice.
Anyone interested in more local-history or genealogy resources is encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page. Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.
The free program is in-person and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Genealogy & Local History Department (281-341-2608), or by visiting the library.
