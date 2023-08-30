Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department at George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview in Richmond) will present two programs in September to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search by exploring Sanborn fire-insurance maps and the HeritageQuest online resource.
The class, “Family-History Research: Trace Your Ancestors with Sanborn Maps,” will take place on Saturday, September 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab.
Originally created between 1867-1961, fire-insurance maps were produced for the purpose of providing information for insurance companies on risk factors and to establish premiums for any given property. Today, genealogy researchers can use them to find where their ancestors’ properties – both residential and commercial – were located within a city or town. Learn how to access this online resource from inside or outside the libraries.
The class, “Family-History Research: HeritageQuest” will take place on Saturday, September 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab.
Carol Beauchamp, from the library’s Genealogy and Local History Department, will demonstrate how this online resource can help get results tracing one’s family history. Learn about the different collections included in this resource, such as the US Census, Revolutionary War pension files, and the Freedmen’s Bank Records. Tips and strategies for a more efficient search will be demonstrated.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Local History and Genealogy Department at 281-341-2608, or by visiting the department at the library.
Those who are interested in more local-history or genealogy resources, are encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page. Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.
