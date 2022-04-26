PressBooks – a new feature recently introduced in Fort Bend County Libraries’ new online Writers’ Corner – enables aspiring authors to make their publishing dreams a reality!
Learn how to make the most of the features offered by PressBooks at an introductory class, “PressBooks: How to Create a Print or eBook,” on Saturday, May 7, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
PressBooks Public is a digital self-publishing tool designed to help aspiring writers easily create their own professional-quality print-ready ebook files that can be distributed commercially or shared in FBCL’s Writers’ Corner. In this class, learn how to create a new book, set a theme template, add parts, chapters, and metadata, troubleshoot, and export as an ebook.
The new “Writers’ Corner” on FBCL’s website includes three unique tools – PressBooks Public, the Indie Author Project, and the BiblioBoard Library – that enable writers, as well as readers, to create, publish, and discover digital content made by and for the local community.
The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and registration is required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-342-4455, or by visiting the library.
