Have you ever wanted to break away from the hustle and bustle of the rat race – away from computers and the digital world -- but didn’t know how or where to begin? Find out how to escape to the great outdoors when Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library presents “Camping in Texas” on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond.
Hear about Texas state parks and learn how to use the online reservation system. Library staff will talk about camping equipment and share tips to make camping excursions more enjoyable.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
