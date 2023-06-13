Fort Bend County Libraries’ (FBCL) new “Living Sustainably Club” will meet online on Monday, June 26, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. The topic for the month will be “So You Want to Go Solar.”
FBCL’s Living Sustainably Club programs are livestreamed through Webex so that participants can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. This monthly club is an online one by choice -- a conscious effort to minimize the carbon footprint by reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Guest speakers will share information on various topics that focus on discussing, educating, and demonstrating how everyone -- from individuals to businesses -- can live sustainably within a budget!
For the June meeting, Dori Wolfe, from the non-profit Solar United Neighbors, will discuss the basics of solar technology, the economics of solar panels, and how to save money through group purchasing opportunities.
Free and open to the public, the Living Sustainably Club meets online on the third Monday of every month. Different topics are presented each month.
Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
