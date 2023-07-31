Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will present a program on “Butterfly Gardening,” on Saturday, August 12, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
Fort Bend County Master Gardener Dan Lawlor will talk about which plants attract different types of butterflies to gardens. He will also talk about five types of butterflies commonly found in this area, what they need to survive, and their preferred host and nectar plants.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
