With the diverse ecological systems that are represented in Texas, the state has become known for the unparalleled bird-watching opportunities that can be found in the different areas of the state. Because birding is easy for all ages to enjoy, it is a popular family activity that can lead to a lifelong hobby.
Fort Bend County Libraries will present an introductory program, “WOW: Birds of Texas,” on Saturday, July 29, from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Texas Master Naturalists Joyce Tipton and Lucy Moyer will talk about the different types of birds that can be found in the Upper Texas Gulf Coast area. Learn how to identify different birds and how to distinguish between migrant versus resident birds.
Tipton and Moyer will also talk about beak shapes and what birds eat, juveniles versus adults, and different ways they fly. Learn how to attract birds to one’s yard and how best to see them.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
