Longhorn Leadership Camp for seventh graders will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Reading Junior High. The students will learn about first-day expectations, school procedures, student services, RJH clubs, dress code, library info and more. No registration is required. Drop off and pick up are at the front entrance.
Terry High School is holding a Class of 2023 College Application Bootcamp on Aug. 8, 10 and 12. There are three dates and six times to choose from. Bringing your laptop is encouraged if you have one.
FHS Falcon Fly-In for 12th graders will be on Aug. 9.
FHS Falcon Fly-In for 10th and 11th graders will take place on Aug. 10.
GRHS Welcome to the Ranch for 9th graders and new students will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in the GRHS Auditorium.
FHS 9th grade and new student orientation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the FHS Auditorium.
Terry High School's Freshman “Fish” Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 at B.F. Terry High School. There will be tours, team building, a sneak peek of career classes, meet an author, t-shirts, prizes, pizza and fun. Register online.
Terry High School is holding a parent night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the auditorium.
Wertheimer's school year "Sneak Peak" will occur from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the Wertheimer Middle School cafeteria. Tour the school, pick up supplies if ordered, pick up pe uniforms and spirit wear if ordered and more. Park in the back and enter through the cafeteria.
Randle High School's Meeting for 9-11 grade parents will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Randle High School Auditorium.
Schedule pickup for 10 through 11th grade Randle HS students will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 in the auditorium.
For all incoming freshmen, Randle High School is holding a Cub P.R.I.D.E. Camp from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the Randle High School auditorium. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. Come join us for a campus tour, taking pictures for IDs, sneak peek at classes, college and career information, spirit wear, food, fun and more. Lunch will be provided. Register online.
Lamar CISD will host a Back to School Block Party from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at Traylor Stadium. There will be carnival games, food trucks, a car show, educational enrichment and more! Don’t miss out on an opportunity to meet campus and district staff and get all your back-to-school questions answered! The Rustic Barbershop, Tailored Cutz Studio, Aye One Cuts and Kuttin’ Up are partnering with LCISD to offer complimentary haircuts for students. Sign up to secure your appointment.
Carter Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher will be from 3 to 4 p.m. for Pre-K and Kindergarteners, and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for first through fifth graders on Aug. 15.
Seguin Early Childhood Center Parent Orientation and Title 1 informational Meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.
Adolphus Elementary’s Meet the Teacher event will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Beasley Elementary’s Meet the Teacher will occur from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Bentley Elementary’s Meet the Teacher will be held from 5 to 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Kindergarten/SLC Orientation for Bowie Elementary School will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Bowie Elementary’s Meet the Teacher for first through fifth grade will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Leaman Junior High School orientation will be held on Aug. 17. Pick up your schedule, meet teachers, walk your schedule and tour the school.
Lamar CISD’s Seguin Early Childhood Center’s Meet the Teacher will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 as a come-and-go style event.
Austin Elementary’s New Student Orientation will begin at 1 p.m. for Pre-K, Kinder and students new to Austin on Aug. 19.
Meet the Teacher will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Austin Elementary.
All LCISD schools are back in session on Aug. 22.
Foster High School’s Senior Sunrise will occur Friday, Aug. 26 on the Foster football field.
Carter Elementary’s Parent Orientation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Curriculum Night for Pre-K, Kinder, First grade and second grade will be held on Sept. 6 at Austin Elementary.
Bowie Elementary’s Title 1 Informational Meeting will occur from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Bowie Elementary’s Curriculum Night will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Curriculum Night for grades three through five will be held on Sept. 8 at Austin Elementary.
Seguin Early Childhood Center’s Open House will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Bentley Elementary’s Curriculum Nights will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.