The Lamar Consolidated ISD community is mourning the death of former board president James Steenbergen, who led the effort to develop a code of ethics for trustees and attended almost every home football game during his term of office.
Steenbergen, 81, died Saturday from complications of chemotherapy, his family reported on social media.
In 2015, Steenbergen was elected for a four-year term to the LCISD school board. He was president of the board for three of the four years during which time the board was named a Texas Honor Board as one of the top five school boards in the state of Texas.
He also served on the boards of multiple charitable organizations over the course of his lifetime, including the OakBend “Patchwork of Life” fundraiser.
“All of the positions that I held or currently hold are my way of saying that it’s up to me to do what I can to serve the people of our community and not sit back and expect everyone else to do the work and then complain about what everyone else is doing or not doing,” Steenbergen once said. “It’s also a great way to stay connected with the community to understand how things really work.”
Prior to his death, Steenbergen was serving on the Water/Wastewater Impact Fee Task Force for the city of Rosenberg.
“If you wanted a role model for a great citizen, an unselfish servant leader, one only need to look at James Steenbergen,” said Craig LeTulle. “He never cared who got the credit, he simply wanted to leave things better than he found them and that he did.”
While president of the LCISD school board, trustees amended board policy to include rigorous ethics standards after one trustee was found to be in a relationship with a man doing business with the district, and another trustee cursed a member of the audience during a board meeting.
Steenbergen believed in the power of the press to address wrongs, and often called The Herald to discuss issues facing the school district.
