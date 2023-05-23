Alan Lee Briscoe, who graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1964 and went on to become a flight director for NASA and involved in the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Space Shuttle and International Space Station programs, has died. He was 77.
Lee was born in Tupelo, Miss., on Halloween and grew up in Rosenberg.
After graduating from Lamar Consolidated in 1964, he attended Texas A&M University where he majored in aerospace and industrial engineering. He was a member of the Corps, several honor societies, and participated in the Cooperative Education Program, working every other semester at NASA from 1965 until 1969 when he graduated and went to work full time at the NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC).
Lee continued his education at night, attending the South Texas College of Law, graduating with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence degree. He passed the Texas Bar Exam and was licensed to practice law in 1977. Lee spent his entire career at NASA and was a part of many history making missions.
He worked in various flight control positions in Mission Operations during the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Space Shuttle, and International Space Station programs. Lee became a Flight Director in 1983 and was quickly promoted to the ascent/entry flight director.
While in this role, he received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for his effort as the chairman of the Ascent Flight Techniques Panel in returning the shuttle to flight status in the post-Challenger era.
Lee was named the Deputy Manager of Space Shuttle Operations in 1991, working for NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and at the JSC in Houston. Next, he became the Chief of the Flight Director Office in 1992 and in 1998, was named the Mission Operations Chief Engineer.
