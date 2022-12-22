Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” introductory demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library.

These programs will be available both in-person and online.

The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays Jan. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 10-11 a.m., in Conference Room C, of the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues.

The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms. The January schedule is as follows:

• Jan. 3 – “Courthouse 102”

• Jan. 10 – “Family Law 102” This class will provide a more in-depth exploration of family-law databases and digital resources. Those viewing this session will also learn how to find paperwork post the petition phase.

