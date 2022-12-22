Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” introductory demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library.
These programs will be available both in-person and online.
The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays Jan. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 10-11 a.m., in Conference Room C, of the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.
The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues.
The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms. The January schedule is as follows:
• Jan. 3 – “Courthouse 102”
• Jan. 10 – “Family Law 102” This class will provide a more in-depth exploration of family-law databases and digital resources. Those viewing this session will also learn how to find paperwork post the petition phase.
• Jan.17 – “Intro to Legal Research” This class will introduce the basics of legal research. Those attending will gain a better understanding of the difference between primary and secondary resources, how to read legal citations, and where to find legal resources in print and online.
• Jan. 24 – “Probate 101” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for probate cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home.
The series will continue in February.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events.” Select “Virtual Programs” or “Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library.” Choose the program and complete the online registration. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-341-3718.
NOTE: Please indicate in the “Special Notes” section of the online registration form whether you wish to attend in-person or online.
The Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library is located in the Fort Bend County Justice Center at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Room 20714, in Richmond.
