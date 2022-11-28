Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” introductory demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library, located in the Fort Bend County Justice Center at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Room 20714, in Richmond.
The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays December 6 and 13, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, in Conference Room C, of the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series. These programs will be available both in-person and online.
The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues.
The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms.
The December schedule is as follows:
· December 6 – “Courthouse 101” Self-represented litigants will get a basic introduction to the legal system. Learn about the difference between civil and criminal cases, the basic parts of a legal document, the different types of legal documents, and where to file legal documents. Gain a better understanding of the differences between district courts, county courts, and justice of the peace courts, learn how they interact with each other, and how individuals might be involved with the courts.
December 13 – “Family Law 101” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for family-law cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home.
