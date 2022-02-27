Fort Bend County Judge KP George.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.
Fort Bend County District Clerk Beverly McGrew Walker.
Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson.
Fort Bend County Court At-Law Judge Teana Watson.
Fort Bend County Court At-Law Judge Juli Mathew.
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, who represents a portion of Fort Bend County.
They all have something in common.
Yes, they’re all minorities.
But they’re also minority office holders in Fort Bend County thanks to the late Willie Melton, a successful Black Kendleton farmer who helped to overthrow a whites-only voting primary in Fort Bend County in the mid-50s and usher in an era in which minorities could vote and run for office.
And all seven elected officials attended a ceremony on Tuesday to rename the county law library after Melton.
They were joined by Melton’s son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Kendleton dignitaries.
The Willie Melton Law Library is open to the public and is located on the second floor of the Fort Bend County Justice Center.
“He stood up (then) so we could all stand up here today,” County Judge KP George told those attending the dedication ceremony.
“Willie Melton may not be a household name who we talk about every single day, but let me tell you, without his effort and the effort of Arizona Fleming, and many other African-American leaders, we wouldn’t be standing here today.”
George, elected in 2018, is the first Indian-American to hold the office of county judge in Fort Bend County.
Today, a majority of county office holders are minorities, including the sheriff and state district court judges.
One of them, state Rep. Ron Reynolds also praised Melton, compatriot Arizona Fleming, and other Blacks for standing up to injustice before it was acceptable to do so.
“I am a proud product of their sacrifice — the first African-American elected state representative in Fort Bend County since Reconstruction,” the lawmaker said. “They were on the right side of history.”
Brian Middleton, the first Black to ever serve as district attorney in Fort Bend County, said Melton was a successful Black farmer who could have done other things with his wealth than spend his money fighting to give Black folks the opportunity to vote in primary elections in Fort Bend County.
“He could have been completely selfish, but he sacrificed his wealth for humanity. He fought a war against bigotry, and he won, and I benefited from that,” Middleton said to the “amens” of the mostly-Black audience.
“It’s incumbent upon us as leaders that we pay that (sacrifice) forward, to make sure not just to become elected but to break down those racial stereotypes about what Black leadership means. That’s the only way we can repay him, to show him we are worthy.”
Willie Melton was one of the first Black men to help settle what is now the community of Kendleton after slaves were set free in 1865, said former Kendleton Mayor Carolyn Jones, a descendant of slaves.
Because of his efforts to overturn he white-only voting primaries, Jones said she was able to serve as mayor of Kendleton.
She called Melton one of the greatest heroes of Kendleton.
She said he teamed up with the NAACP and recruited other elderly Black men to battle the Jay Bird-controlled political system in Fort Bend County.
She said Melton chose older Black men because they had already lived long lives and they knew they could be lynched for standing up against the whites in the county.
“It always takes one to step out and speak out,” Jones said. “(Willie Melton) stepped up and he spoke out.”
“This is a very historical day, and this is Black history month, so it is very fitting.”
Melton’s last surviving child, Dr. Franklin Melton, flew in from his home in California to personally unveil the new sign proclaiming the Willie Melton Law Library.
On the historic day the Supreme Court ruled in favor of his father, Arizona Fleming and other Black activists, Willie Melton just shrugged, Dr. Melton recalled.
No dancing? No shouting? No jubilation?
“Not at our house. That’s not the way my dad was. He just rolled up his sleeves and got ready for another round,” recalled Dr. Melton, who was 15 at the time of the ruling in 1953.
“He knew his opponents wouldn’t just give up power. He knew they’d find alternative ways to keep Blacks from voting and holding office. He knew there was still a long road ahead.”
Jones attested to that fact, saying even after the High Court ruled against the all-white Jay Bird Democratic Party, Blacks could only vote if they paid a $1.50 poll tax.
But pay she did, Jones recalled, “I had to pay to vote, but I paid and I voted.”
Darryl K. Humphrey Sr., whose great-great-great-great-great grandparents were slaves in Fort Bend County, said he and other Blacks are only now recognizing the historic role that Melton played in opening politics to Blacks.
Humphrey, who presently serves as mayor of Kendleton, said such recognition often comes with maturity and age.
Among those attending the ceremony were the first-ever Indian-American county court at-law judge, Juli Mathew, the first-ever Black county court at-law judge, Teana Watson, the first-ever Black county attorney, Bridgette Smith-Lawson.
“It would not be possible for me to sit on the bench without Mr. Melton’s sacrifice and dedication to his cause,” said Mathews, who is also the first-ever Indian-American to be elected to a judicial district court anywhere in the United States.
