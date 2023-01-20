Hello Laid-back gardeners. Looks like we’re going to be back in cool weather this week – yea! If you have Cole crops in your garden, they should be doing well. It was warmer than usual last week, but hopefully they will enjoy this cool snap we have coming up. Tuesday and Wednesday may get into the high 30’s so be sure to water all pots and gardens well. We are not expecting a freeze, but if it dips low enough dry roots are susceptible to freeze damage; the wet, not soggy, soil protects them. If you have been pruning this month (article 1.15) and you are letting your garden rest over this winter; this could be the perfect time to get your gardening tools ready for spring. How to clean the metal parts: use a coarse metal brush to scrape the dirt off your tools. Followed by a damp rag to get any left behind particles. Rub away any rust with sandpaper or steel wool pad depending on severity. You can also soak them in white vinegar for 24 hours. The vinegar will help break down the rust. Then proceed to scrubbing. Sharpen the blades using a file, whetstone or sharpening stone appropriate to the size of the blade. On pruning tools, only sharpen the cutting blade. When all is completed, oil them down with WD-40, linseed oil or light cooking oil. Now on your wooden handles, sand down any rough spots. Once all smooth, oil them down with Linseed oil. When is finished, store your tools in a dry place and place them in a bucket of sand. This helps to whisk moisture away, and you have some on hand when needed. Hopefully some Laidback gardeners made it out to the Sugar Land Garden Club’s fearless pruning event.
I Would love to hear from you. Fort Bend County has its annual Master Gardeners’ Fruit Tree Sale on Feb. 11.
I can be contacted at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
