Hello laid-back Gardeners, for simplicity’s sake, right now, I am going to call our beloved Christmas Cactus a ‘Holiday’ cactus. Primarily because there are three types that are constantly confused with one another.
There is the Thanksgiving (Schlumbergera truncata), Christmas ( Schlumbergera bridgesii) and Easter (Rhipsalidopsis gaertneri) cacti.
The main difference between all threetypes is their leaf shape and blossom shape.
The Thanksgiving cactus blooms about one month earlier than the Christmas Cactus (hello,November). It has flattened leaf-like stems with pointy edges and the foliage is less delicate than than the Christmas Cactus. It is the most common to find in shops because of its sturdiness.
The Christmas Cactus has rounded edges (no points) and have tubular shaped flowers.
The Easter cactus, sometimes called the Spring cactus, has similar rounded edges like the Christmas Cactus, but the blossoms are more star-shaped than tubular and it prefers a more woody planting medium not a potting mix.
However, care for all three Holiday cacti are easy to care for.
