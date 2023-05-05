Lauren Martin

Hello laid-back gardeners. Well, it looks like summer is getting close; we’ve reached 90 and humidity is up in the 90%. The official start of summer is not until June 21st. Since we may be looking for shade, I thought I’d write on shade tolerant herbs and decipher plant tags on sun requirements. Full sun is 6 to 8 hours. Partial sun is 3-6 hours. Partial shade means 2-4 hours. Filtered shade means about 2 hours through trees either in the early morning or late afternoon. As Texas gardeners, we know that morning sun is gentler than late afternoon sun. With the categories of culinary or healing herbs, there are many shade tolerant herbs, but in this article’s space, I will list just a few. So, do your research or email me for more suggestions. Regarding healing herbs, Comfrey has been around since the 400s BC. It was used to heal wounds and broken bones. In the garden, I use it as a “chop and drop” around plants or in my compost. Another is Lemon Balm. I love it as a calming tea, but it has been shown to improve secondary memory and learning. And probably the most well-known is mint. It comes in many different flavors and uses; calming, digestive aids, cold symptoms and helps with bad breath. Regarding shade tolerant culinary herbs, one would be parsley (curly or flat leaf). Around here it’s usually planted in early spring or fall outside. It really suffers from our heat. Fennel is a perennial that grows in partial shade as well. Use this herb fresh or dried. Also, It’s very popular with Swallowtail-butterfly caterpillars. Onion Chives are ready for harvesting in about 30 days. Regular pruning, not pulling the whole bulb out, helps maintain the plant’s production.
“Garden: One of the vast numbers of free outdoor restaurants operated by charity-minded amateurs in an effort to provide healthful, balanced meals for insects, birds and animals.” – Henry Beard & Roy McKie
For any comments or questions, I can be reached at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.