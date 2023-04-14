Lauren Martin

Hello Laid-back Gardeners. Recently, I made a round trip to Bryan/college Station, and along the roads, saw all the beautiful drifts of Texas wildflowers. Wildflowers run a very close second to trees for me. They grow wherever they want, no seeding or planting, the wind does it for us. To me, that is the epitome of ‘laid-back’. They can bloom in the worst possible soil, with no one to water or fertilize them. Some of the most common on our roadsides are: Texas bluebonnet, Indian paintbrush, Indian blanket, Verbena, Pink evening primrose, Brown-eyed susan, Mexican hat, Winecup, Blackfoot daisy, Common sunflower and so many more. I know of one that even grows along our Gulf Coast beaches and dunes called Beach morning glory. Some of these plants you can purchase at local garden centers. But if you did want to seed a large area, buy in bulk. I have had great luck with Wild Seed Farms in Fredericksburg, Texas. They have wildflower mixes for all over the country in different sized packages. Generally, in zone 9, plant wildflower seeds are in autumn so they have enough time to break seed dormancy. This is usually mid-September to late November. The cold snaps help break the outer shells of the seed. They need lots of sun, so choose a location with full sun exposure, at least 8 hours per day and good drainage. One year I had bluebonnet seeds stored in a paper sack in my garage when I heard them popping during a freeze a few years ago. Had no idea that could happen. For me, the hardest part is anticipating the spring bloom. Always, feel free to reach out to me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
“Almost every person, from childhood, has been touched by the untamed beauty of a wildflower.” — Lady Bird Johnson
