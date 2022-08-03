Lauren Martin

Hello Laid Back Gardeners. Last week I touched base on planning your Fall Garden. If you are planning on starting your cool season plants by seed, this needs to be started soon and indoors with a sunny window. However, you still have time to put warm season veggies transplants (not seeds) in now. These could include determinate or bush (not indeterminate or heirloom) tomatoes, cucumbers, bush beans, chili peppers, squash, potatoes, etc. Be sure to study up on harvest times.
If you are a first-time vegetable gardener, Square Foot Gardening is a great project especially if you have limited space. First of all, build a deep, about 12+ inches bed, 4 feet by 4 feet square is a good size. Be sure it gets 6 to 8 hours of full sun. Then fill with the best soil you can afford and mix in about 30% of aged compost. In gardening everything starts with the soil; set yourself up for success. Once that is done, you can purchase a 12 inch grid or use string or lattice strips and measure out 12 inch squares. In a 4 by 4 bed, your will have 16 squares. Then plant the appropriate number of plants in each square. This will be determined by the plant at mature plant size. This method optimizes your space and reduces the amount of effort needed to go from planting to harvest. When it comes to planting your transplants, at this time (August), the formula is simple: 1 extra large plant per 1x1 square foot (ex. 1 tomato vine, pepper or eggplant); 4 large plants per square (ex. 4 bush tomato, pepper or eggplant); 9 medium plants per square (ex. 9 onions, beets); and 16 small plants per square (ex. 16 radishes). Zucchini will need 9 of your 16 squares for just one specimen, but you can plants other veggies or herbs in the remaining 7 squares. After your transplants are in, be sure and mulch (not dyed mulch) for weed control and water retention. There is a lot of information and more details than I can provide in this article. So, feel free to contact me with any questions or comments: thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com Stay hydrated. TTFN
