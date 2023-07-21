Lauren Martin

“It’s a sure sign of summer if the chair gets up when you do.” – Walter Winchell
Hello, laidback gardeners, feels like the “dog days of summer”. Why this phrase? This phrase can be traced back thousands of years to the days of the Roman Empire. It refers to the dates from early July through mid-August, which is about 20 days prior and 20 days after the star Sirus rises and falls in conjunction with the sun in the northern hemisphere. Sirus was known as the Dog Star. This brings on the excessive hot, sultry and drought conditions that we experience. I am not an astronomer, have no idea what Sirus or the Dog star looks like, but, boy, I can sure feel it. So, there’s your little lagniappe for the day. On the drought thread, let’s look to our beautiful trees that provide us with shade and nourishment. In the absence of rainfall or not on a sprinkler system, our trees and shrubs need a deep watering of one to two inches every two weeks. Be sure to wet the entire area under the canopy. Pay attention to your peach trees because they will be setting next year’s blooms in late summer to fall. Keep them well mulched to prevent evaporation. On all trees, do not mulch to the tree trunk. Keep that area open to collect any water and to prevent infestation; think donut hole not volcano. This deep watering is especially applicable to any trees or shrubs that you have planted within the last year. This is their first summer and will need some extra loving care. If you see any black sooty mold on your leaves this is a sign of a pest infestation, such as aphids, mealybugs, white flies and/scale. This happens often with Crape Myrtles and it is usually not detrimental.
Contact me with any questions at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
Coming up on August 5th will be the FBC Master Gardener Grow Your Own Class. The topic will be Cool Season Vegetables.
TTFN
