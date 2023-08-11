Lauren Martin

“Gardening: the fine art of soul to soil.” – Jan Bills
Hello, laid-back gardeners, I know this may seem counterintuitive, but August is the time to start thinking or planning our cool season vegetables gardens.
With few exceptions, September is when most of our planting will take place. I consider August the transition month: planning, cleaning up the existing beds, adding compost and other amendments; a general prep for the cooler season. This is a good time to conduct a soil test to find out what your soil needs before the next growing season starts. Also, if your DIY’er gardener, this would be a good time to investigate building a greenhouse or a hoop house for the cooler/cold season. In general, for cool season veggies, we’re looking a root vegetables, brassica family, carrots, leaf lettuces, mustards, chard, onions, potatoes, radishes, turnips, squashes, etc. Be sure to read your seed packet or research your choices to understand planting time, spacing and harvest dates. Remember the 5-step routine I wrote about last week, the Water, Weed, Fertilize, Fertilize and Monitor routine. This is crucial during any planting season (article on Aug. 6th 2023). Now some of your summer plants may still be growing now such as eggplants, hot peppers and any tomatoes you have been babying. These should continue all the way up to first frost. Even longer if you have been motivated to build/buy a greenhouse or hoop house.
Feel free to contact me with any questions at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
