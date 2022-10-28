Hello Laid-Back Gardeners lets talk indoor bulbs for the holidays. Specifically forcing paperwhite narcissus bulbs. They are beautiful for the holidays and smell amazing. Plus, they can be planted in the ground or a pot later and they will come back year after year. They are perennial and many laid back gardeners love that. What you will need for forcing: A tall vase, 3 inches of rocks, sea glass, marbles (no soil), bulbs and water. I like 12 inch or taller, clear cylindrical vases because this helps to support the leaves and flowers. They will grow about 18+ inches tall. Clear vases because the roots look beautiful wrapping around your rocks, glass, whatever. Place your bulbs inside the vase nice and tight and fill with water up to the bottom of the bulbs where the roots begin to grow. Do not over fill or your bulbs may rot. Add water as needed to keep the roots submerged in water. No fertilization needed. If you would like blossoms around Thanksgiving, start your bulbs on Nov. 1st. For Christmas start Dec 1st. Blooms begin 3-4 weeks after forcing indoors and can last up to 2 weeks. Place them by a sunny window while growing. A great hostess gift or fresh flowers for your holiday guests bedrooms. Enjoy!
Next Sunday I will touch base on perennial seeds that we will need to plant now for a spring through summer show.
I can be reached at the laidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com.
TTFN
Consider paperwhites for the holidays.
