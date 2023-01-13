Lauren Martin

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” Audrey Hepburn
Hello Laid-back Gardeners. This is month and early February are a good time to prune and plant your bare-root roses (not potted), trees and woody vines. I recommend pruning your established roses in mid-February; think Valentine’s Day. Winter is an optimal time to plant trees because they are in dormancy thus before the beginning of spring growth. When planting your trees, in large pots or in the ground, plant them to the depth of their container and twice as wide.
If you choose to mulch around it, do not mulch up the bark like a mountain. Mulch like a volcano that has blown its top or a donut hole, if that is a better visual. This helps to collect any water and does not invite pests or pathogens into your plant.
Be sure to water it in well. Regarding trees, shrubs or vines that bloom only in spring, think Redbuds, Plumbagoes, etc., do not prune them until after they bloom. We don’t want to trim off any bloom buds. Deciduous fruit trees, those that have dropped their leaves over winter, now is a good time to prune them as well. Wait to trim citrus trees until the last frost have passed. Generally citrus do not need to be pruned. When needed, I have pruned the lower branches just to keep the fruit from resting on the ground.
You can each me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
Jan. 17th – Sugar Land Garden Club – Fearless pruning event
