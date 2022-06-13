Lauren Martin

Hello Laid-back gardeners. Let’s talk turf and issues that begin to arise at this time of year. But first, I’ll address the prevention so that we can remain laid-back.
First, our lawns need no more than 1 inch of watering per week (this does not include rain).
This can be done either by once or twice a week watering. To determine this amount, scatter straight-sided cans around your yard and set a timer.
When your cans reach the 1-inch mark, turn your water off and check the amount of time. Divide this time in half if you choose to water twice a week. You are aiming for deep watering. Think roots growing down not sideways. Secondly, mow your lawns at the highest height possible, 4 inches or so; this provides root protection.
Leave the clippings, they are a valuable source of nutrients, and you can use less nitrogen fertilizer if you recycle your clippings to the lawn. Lastly, aerate and dethatch your lawn annually.
Beginning this month and on through September, the two biggest issues that can develop in our yards is Cinch Bug infestation or a fungal disease called Brown Patch disease.
The first hints of chinch bug damage are large, circular patches of grass that begin to turn yellow and brown. For chemical control, one can use a broad-spectrum insecticide in either granular or liquid form.
Spot treat just the damaged area and about 2 feet outside of the area. Follow-up treatments may be need. Just follow the directions of your product. The lawn should recover it just depends on the severity of the damage. For organic control, spread diatomaceous over the area. This will help to prevent over kill of beneficial predators and any living organism in the soil.
The second issue is Brown Patch (a.k.a. large patch) and it is a fungal disease. This is where annual aeration and dethatching really plays a part in prevention. Improving the air circulation reduces the humidity that favors this fugus. This is also in a roughly circular pattern, but it can take over very large areas of your lawn. Chemical fungicides containing Azoxystrobin or Pyroclastrobin have been found helpful. I do not usually (have not until now) recommend name brand products, but being an organic gardener myself, I recommend MicroLife Brown patch 5-3-1 in this instance. It is very effective when used by package direction and auxiliary die-off is minimal, worms, ladybugs, dragon flies, etc.
Have a great week. Read me next Tuesday.
Reach Lauren Martin at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com.
