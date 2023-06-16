Lauren Martin

Hello, laid-back gardeners, The heat is coming on. Since things are ‘somewhat’ quiet in our gardens minus the increased amount of watering. I thought a check list of chores might be helpful. These suggestions are from one of my favorite gardening authors, Brenda Buest Smith:
- Keep an eye on trees. If they show stress, rich compost spread beneath the canopy has been known to produce dramatic results.
- Move hibiscus into less afternoon sun if they wilt excessively, drop buds or sunburn.
- Watch water gardens: levels drop dangerously low due to evaporation.
- Raise your lawnmower blade. Cutting the grass too short exposes the roots to heat and drought.
- Clean hummingbird feeders every 3-5 days
- Keep azaleas well-watered. They’re setting next year’s flowers now.
- Deep water plants to force roots to grown downward instead of sideways.
- Put a birdbath near tomatoes if birds peck at the fruit. Often, they are looking for moisture.
- Webworms and bag worms are best removed by hand.
- Seed morning glories along bare fence lines. Be sure and soak the seeds the night before or score them.
- Feed perennial, like bee balm, regularly to increase bloom production
