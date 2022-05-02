Lauren Martin

Hello, Laid-back gardeners! This past month we have touched base on soil preparations, mulching, companion plantings of flowers, herbs and vegetables. Today we are briefly going to discuss fertilizing. You are already on the road to success with the best soil preparation as we discussed in April 5 article. Acquaint yourself with the three numbers on the fertilizer products. They are always in the same order and they indicate the percentage of Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium — NPK. All plants need Nitrogen for growth – roots, stems, leaves, flowers and fruits. Phosphorous is needed for cell division, root growth and flowering. Potassium (K) helps plants grown for their flowering and fruiting production. At this time of year for your vegetable garden, you want to look for a fertilizer that reads 10 (N)-20(P)-10(K); twice as much Phosphorus (P) as Nitrogen (N) or Potassium (K). The numbers can change but you will want to keep the middle number twice as high as the 1st and 3rd number; 10-20-10, 12-24-12, etc.
We really want our gardens to start flowering and growing making fruits and vegetables.
So whether you are an organic gardener or traditional/inorganic gardener, these three nutrients will be listed in the same order (NPK) on fertilizers products.
In the garden, tomato plants are one of our heaviest feeders.
When your tomatoes start to set fruit this is a good time to start feeding them on a regular schedule; once every one to two weeks. Depending on the soil you built you garden with, most other veggies will benefit from once a month fertilization.
The main objective is to be consistent on your watering (pay attention to your amount of rain) and fertilization schedule.
Please email me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com with any question or comments. I love hearing from every one. Next week I will touch base on some of the most common issues/problems you may have in the garden. Have a great week.
As Tigger would say: “TTFN”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.