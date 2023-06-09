Lauren Martin

Hello LBGs, I hope all had a great 4th of July celebration.

You might start noticing webs in and around trees at this time of year.

Not to worry. This is most likely one of two infestations.

The one that primarily makes a web around the trunk of a tree is called Bark Lice.

Think of it as a tree’s dentist.

The little insects feed on the fungus, spores, pollen, lichen, etc.

They are beneficial to the trees and are usually gone within a month.

