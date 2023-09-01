Lauren Martin

Hello, laid back gardeners, I hope everyone got a chance to see the Super Blue Moon this past Tuesday or Wednesday.

Our next Blue Moon will be in August 2024. Our next Super Blue Moon will not be until 2037!

As you may have noticed, these moons are not blue.

This was a 16th century term meaning ‘something that was impossible’. Go figure… So, onto our Fall gardening.

The temperatures are still a little high for me.

The evening temps are cooling down nicely, but the daytime temps will still be in the high 90s-to-100-degree range.

I will probably start putting some of my transplants in around mid-September.

