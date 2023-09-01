Lauren Martin

Hello, laid back gardeners, I hope everyone got a chance to see the Super Blue Moon this past Tuesday or Wednesday.
Our next Blue Moon will be in August 2024. Our next Super Blue Moon will not be until 2037!
As you may have noticed, these moons are not blue.
This was a 16th century term meaning ‘something that was impossible’. Go figure… So, onto our Fall gardening.
The temperatures are still a little high for me.
The evening temps are cooling down nicely, but the daytime temps will still be in the high 90s-to-100-degree range.
I will probably start putting some of my transplants in around mid-September.
Be thinking about artichokes, root vegetables, all the brassica varieties and all the leafy greens. We have a lot of great choices.
In the meantime, start your wildflower gardening.
September through January is the best time to sow wildflower seeds in extremely well drained areas or where they will not be watered often by sprinkler systems.
The wildflower seeds need cold to germinate properly.
The most important factor in success with wildflower is soil to seed contact.
Then dance on the area after you have sown your seeds. In other words, don’t cover them up with more soil.
Sow at least twice as much as you think you will need; the birds love them.
Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 7, will be the annual FBC Master Gardener Herb and Vegetable sale. Lots of great choices will be available.
Hope everyone is having a wonderful Labor Day Weekend.
“The moon stays bright when it doesn’t avoid the night.” — Rumi
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.