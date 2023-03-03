Lauren Martin

Hello Laid-Back Gardeners. March 7th will be our final full moon of the winter season. It is known as the Worm in American Indian lore. The Spring Equinox will be the following week. This is the start of the spring season in the northern hemisphere. I have received several questions on when to weed our lawns. Now is the time before the seed heads on the weeds germinate. It is also time to fertilize your flowers, shrubs and trees as you chose. It is also a good time to plants other veggies in your vegetable gardens. Your tomato plants are already planted, right… These would include peppers, cucumbers, green beans, squashes, corn and eggplants to name a few. But you still have several weeks to get these in the ground or pots. Tomatoes are early due to their temperature window in this part of Texas (article Feb. 23). Water all your new transplants in with a soluble fertilizer (water based). As many of you might know by now, my fav is a seaweed and/or fish emulsion. We might have a little cold-front and rain on Thursday, so just pay attention to the weather if your tomatoes need to be covered or moved. This spring I will be planting the 3 Sister method. This method of interplanting corn, beans and squash in the same mound. It was a sustainable planting system that provided long term soil fertility and a healthy diet. Plant the corn first to give it a head start. Followed by pole beans, not bush. These will trail up and around the corn and help stabilize it against wind, as well as, return nitrogen to the soil. The squash is then planted to shade the soil, keep it cooler and help with water retention. The only drawback for me, the first time, was that it does take some space. The squash vines will spread. But , it’s a great way to grown these three vegetables and start learning about this type of companion gardening. Think of the 3 Musketeers; “all for one and one for all”… Mark your calendars for the annual Fort Bend Master Gardeners Vegetable and Herb Sale on March 11th. Grow Your Own series continues with Edible Gardens lecture on Mar. 9th. I’m just a click away with questions or concerns at the laidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
Lauren Martin is a Texas Maseter Gardner who lives in Richmond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.