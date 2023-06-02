Lauren Martin

Hello, laid-back gardeners, I apologize for the confusion, however, last Sunday’s article on Stinging Caterpillars ran on Tuesday, May 30th. So, today is on another topic that we need to be aware of, dangerous plants that grow in Texas.
Poison Hemlock – It masquerades as one of our wildflowers, but the whole plant is poisonous to humans and animals. The flowers look similar in appearance to Queen Anne’s lace. It has white flowers, a smooth stem with purple splotches and can grow to about 3-9 feet. It is usually found in weedy areas, roadsides, near train tracks and other neglected areas. “If found and to remove wear protective gloves, long sleeves, pants and shoes. The dig it up, Including the tap root and throw it away with yard waste. Do not burn plants mow or weed whacking can cause exposure to skin, eyes and lungs to particles’ according to Brandi Keller, a Harris County horticultural agent with Texas A&M Agrilife.
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and poison Sumac – We are more familiar with these. They are not as toxic as Hemlock, but all three cause a very itchy skin rash when brushed up against its leaves or when handled. If you are exposed, the first step, and as soon as possible, wash your exposed area with soap and water. If more serve rash, a visit to the doctor may be in order. Poison Ivy, Oak and Sumac typically grow in wooded areas, along trails and roadsides where there is little sun. The best way to remove is to dig it up on a non-windy day. Go about 8 inches below the ground to get all the roots. Once again wearing protective as mentioned before. However, with the Poison Ivies you will also need to wash your tools and your clothes from the oils.
Texas Bull Nettle – this is a stinging bully. If you brush up against it or try to touch it, you will feel the sting of all the tiny, glass-like hairs along its main stem, branches leaves and seed pods. If the stem is broken, there is a milky say that emerges and some people are allergic to this liquid as well. This nettle is not edible.
Let me know what you think at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com.
