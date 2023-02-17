Lauren Martin

Hello laid-back gardeners. Many people are planting shade trees at this time of year.
I like to give you a few pointers. Most problems arise from which type one wants to plant verses what is the best variety for our area and/or soil.
Some successful varieties are Loblolly pine, Crepe Myrtle (many sizes to choose from), Oak (several varieties), Drummond Red Maple, Southern Magnolia, etc.
Be sure to know the size of your tree at maturity and take into consideration proximity to homes, electrical and utility lines and sun requirements.
Another point to consider is if they are ever-green or deciduous.
When planting your tree near your home start with 8 to 10 feet away from your home for small trees and scale up to the size of you tree at maturity.
You don’t want the roots damaging your foundation or paved driveways. Then dig your hole to the depth and 1.5 the width of the root ball.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.