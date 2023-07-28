Lauren Martin

“He plants trees to benefit another generation.” – Caecilus Stalius
Hello, laid-back gardeners, hopefully last Sunday’s article was helpful on how to water our shade and fruit trees during the dog days of summer. If you are looking for a more tropical look around your place that is drought tolerant and cold hardy. In our zone most palms do great in our heat and drought periods. However, it is our cold snaps and freezes that kill them. Remember winter storm Uri and last year’s December storm. Here are six recommendations for our area:
Needle palm (Rhapidophyllum hystrix) — the most cold hardy of the bunch: below zero degrees. About six to eight feet tall and is native to the US.
Windmill palm (Trachycarpus fortune) – I grows a single truck with fibers that give it a ‘hairy’ appearance. Its height is about twenty feet, but it takes time.
European fan palm (Chamaerops humilis) – hardy to about ten degrees. A clumping form that grows to about ten feet. Slow growing as well.
Dwarf palmetto (Sabal minor) – A trunkless Texas native. It grows to about two-ten feet in height. With stands temperature to about 5 degrees.
Palmetto palm (Sabal palmetto) – similar to the dwarf but produces a large sturdy truck which will slowly reach a height of twenty to thirty feet and hardy to ten degrees.
