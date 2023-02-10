Lauren Martin

Hello laid-back gardeners. I wanted to write to you about fertilizing in our Gulf Coast area or Zone 9b.
We are blessed with a very long growing season which in turn quickly depletes nutrients in our soil.
Composting is especially helpful, and it can be free.
Well, there is the sweat equity component.
You can read up on composting in my June 26, 2022, article.
Fertilizers are all labeled with 3 numbers; N P K. Nitrogen for green growth, Phosphorus to promote fruit, vegetable and flower production, and Potassium or Potash for strong roots and general health.
These three are also known as macronutrients.
These nutrients will be indicated by the numbers on the label, and the percentage of each on the label will vary.
For example, fertilize blooming plants (including vegetable) with a high nitrogen and you will get beautiful leaves but very few blooms.
On the other end, don’t use a higher Phosphorous count on your lawns.
It will only increase the bloom thus seed production on you weeds.
As for those have read my past article, you already know that my favorite general plant fertilizer is seaweed.
Remember we are laid-back gardeners and I don’t believe that you need a specific fertilizer for a specific plant.
Also, because it is organic it will last longer in your soil.
There are always exceptions, such as acid loving plants (roses, azaleas, camellias, etc.) will need as acidic fertilizer at times.
Fertilizers come in 3 different formulas: dry, water-soluble (mix it with water) and slow-release. Pay attention to the NPK ratio to achieve what you need.
There is so much more on the topic of fertilizers, but this is a general explanation of your fertilizer’s label.
I hope everyone has a lovely Valentines on Tuesday. Maybe with a home-picked bouquet of roses.
