Lauren Martin

Hello laid-back gardeners. I wanted to write to you about fertilizing in our Gulf Coast area or Zone 9b.

We are blessed with a very long growing season which in turn quickly depletes nutrients in our soil.

Composting is especially helpful, and it can be free.

Well, there is the sweat equity component.

You can read up on composting in my June 26, 2022, article.

Fertilizers are all labeled with 3 numbers; N P K. Nitrogen for green growth, Phosphorus to promote fruit, vegetable and flower production, and Potassium or Potash for strong roots and general health.

These three are also known as macronutrients.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.