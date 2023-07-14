Lauren Martin

Hello, laid-back gardeners! We are in for another very hot week without rain. Returning home one day, I saw several sprinklers going off that were not only watering the lawn, but also the driveways and sidewalks and draining into the street. What a waste and an expense to the homeowners. So, for this Sunday’s article I chose to write about water-wise awareness. Simple things that we can do at home with zero to little added expense. They are as follows:
Turn off the faucet when you are brushing your teeth or shaving
Repair all things leaking: faucets (inside and out), toilets, showerheads et al
Consider putting in a low-flow showerhead or toilet
Wash only full loads of laundry
Only run a fully loaded dishwasher
When washing hands or dishes capture the water (now known as gray water) and water your plants with it
