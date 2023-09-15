Lauren Martin

“Sprinkle happy dust and make people smile.” — unknown
Hello, laid-back gardeners, woohoo, the temperature is dropping! Night-time temps are expected to stay 78 degrees or less for quite a while. This is great news if any of your indeterminate or heirloom tomatoes survived your spring planting as well as any you plan to plant for your fall gardens, including indeterminates. These lower night-time temperatures are critical for their pollination. If you are planning to plant your fall garden by seed, start them now if you haven’t already, so that they will be ready to transplant outside into your garden or pots. The fastest growing tomatoes with the highest rate of success for your fall garden will be cherry or other small varieties. If you have a spot, in a part sun (no afternoon sun) or dappled area, maybe consider a Fairy Garden. This is a fun project for you and/or your children or grandchildren. Like many weird and wonderful phenomena, fairy gardens first originated in the US around the late 1800’s. But the folklore goes back several centuries of building a resting spot for these mythical creatures to the British Isles, Germany, France and Scandinavia. In Ireland, fairy gardens are thought to be the gateway to the underground spirit world. It is believed that fairies were the original, magically powerful inhabitants of the British Isles that were driven underground by warring invaders. By creating a fairy garden, you can open a passageway for the fairies to join the human world, bringing with them their magical powers and often a bit of mischief as well. I don’t know about all that, but it makes me smile to see these creations in miniature. So, make a little house with twigs, rocks, whatever and surround it with miniature ferns, moss and other miniature shade loving plants – use your imagination and childlike heart.
You can always reach me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
