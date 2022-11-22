Lauren Martin

Hello Laid-back Gardeners. This week we are going to cover a little winterizing for those vegetable and herbs that are currently growing and what can be done around your homes’ ornamental landscapes to protect your plants. Historically, hard freezes don’t hit our area until January – February, so there is plenty of time. Start preparing as it fits your needs, so that you can prevent a mad dash to the store for necessary items. You can continue planting spinach, lettuces, broccoli, cabbages, etc. if you are able to cover against a hard freeze. If you have been growing sweet potatoes, most are best if harvested before December — great for Thanksgiving dinner. Your vegetable garden and ornamental areas that are not in production, or will be harvested soon, leave them fallow and cover the area with pine needle, hay, leaves, or mulch to minimize weeds and be ready for spring planting. This mulching can be done all over your landscape to protect your plants and minimize weeds. Be sure and mulch any young trees and shrubs with leaves, pine needles or bark; think mimicking the forest floor. Avoid pruning any trees or shrubs this late in the season. Save this chore for late winter just before they come out of dormancy. Cool season weeds have already germinated. Products that help with weed control, now and before spring, are known as post-emergent. Read the labels, but most need to be applied before the temp reaches about 85 degrees in mid to late spring.
If you are just chilling-out this whole fall-winter season, this is a good time to clean, sharpen and oil your tools for next planting season. More on that in the next year. If I had to use one word as advice for this upcoming winter, it would be MULCH.
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Write next week. — TTFN
